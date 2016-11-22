LOS ANGELES Nov 22 Independent coming-of-age movies "Moonlight" and "American Honey" lead nominations on Tuesday for the Spirit Awards, the ceremony that celebrates low-budget artistic films which often also do well at the Oscars.

Grief-driven family drama "Manchester by the Sea" and "Jackie," about former U.S. first lady Jacqueline Kennedy, also did well, earning nods that included best film and best actor for their respective leads, Casey Affleck and Natalie Portman.

"Moonlight," which follows the life of a young black man growing to adulthood in a hard-scrabble Miami neighborhood, received six nominations in all, including best film, best director Barry Jenkins and for Jenkins' screenplay.

Actor Shia LeBeouf was nominated for best supporting actor for his turn as the leader of a gang of thieves in "American Honey," the British-directed tale of a teenage runaway who travels across the American Midwest with a band of misfits. The film garnered six nods in total, including for best film, director Andrea Arnold, and actress for newcomer Sasha Lane.

The last three winners of the Independent Spirit Awards - "Spotlight", "Birdman" and "12 Years a Slave" - all went on to win the best picture Oscar, the highest honor in the movie industry.

The 2017 Independent Spirit Awards will be handed out at a ceremony in Santa Monica, California on Feb. 25 - the day before the Academy Awards ceremony.

