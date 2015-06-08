(New throughout with winners) NEW YORK, June 7 The following is a list of winners in major categories at the Tony Awards, American theatre's highest honors which were handed out on Sunday at Radio City Music Hall. Best musical: "Fun Home" Best play: "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time," Simon Stephens Best revival of a musical: "The King and I" Best revival of a play: "Skylight" Best performance by a leading actress in a musical: Kelli O'Hara, "The King and I" Best performance by a leading actor in a musical Michael Cerveris, "Fun Home" Best performance by a leading actor in a play: Alex Sharp, "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" Best performance by a leading actress in a play: Helen Mirren, "The Audience" Best direction of a musical: Sam Gold, "Fun Home" Best direction of a play: Marianne Elliott, "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" Best book of a musical: "Fun Home," Lisa Kron Best original score: "Fun Home," Jeanine Tesori, Lisa Kron Best choreography: "An American in Paris" (Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Sunil Nair)