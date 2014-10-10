Oct 10 Awethu Breweries Ltd

* Basic loss per share for year ended 30 June 2014 will be between 4.30 to 4.35 cents per share

* Headline loss per share is anticipated to be between 0.84 to 0.88 cents per share, being an increase in loss of between 189 pct and 203 pct