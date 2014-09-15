Sept 15 Awox SA :

* Buys Cabasse from Canon Group

* Says acquisition settled entirely in cash for 2 million euros and earnouts of up to 2.5 million euros

* Says acquisition marks about five years of collaboration with Cabasse

* Says Cabasse to be consolidated in its financial statements from Oct. 1