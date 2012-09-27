COPENHAGEN, Sept 27 Danish freight forwarder DSV said on Thursday it had signed a deal to buy the road, air and sea freight activities and contract logistics of Czech firm AWT Cechofracht a.s.

The parties had agreed not to disclose the transaction price, DSV said in a statement.

In the last 12 months, the activities acquired from AWT Cechofracht a.s. generated revenue of about 30 million euros, DSV said.

The transaction will take effect from Sept 27.

