PARIS, Sept 23 French insurer AXA is exploring a possible sale of its private equity unit and has hired Credit Suisse to handle it, sources familiar with the situation said on Friday.

"It's just gotten underway," one of the sources said of the auction, while another called the sale an option being explored that would not definitively happen.

The possibility of a sale was first reported by Sky News. (Reporting By Christian Plumb, Julien Ponthus and Simon Meads; Editing by James Regan)