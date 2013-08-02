PARIS Aug 2 French insurer AXA said on Friday that it will ask shareholders next year to re-appoint Henri de Castries, its chairman and chief executive, to another four-year term.

Also to be re-appointed are Deputy CEO Denis Duverne and board vice-chairman and lead independent director Norbert Dentressangle, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting By Christian Plumb, editing by Geert De Clercq)