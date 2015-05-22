PARIS May 22 French insurer AXA said
on Friday it was cutting its exposure to the coal industry,
pulling out of investments worth 500 million euros ($552.7
million).
Europe's No. 2 insurer joins a growing list of financial
companies that have decided to spurn the coal industry over
environmental concerns.
"AXA has decided to divest from the companies most exposed
to coal-related activities for the assets managed internally.
This initiative represents a divestment of 0.5 billion euros,"
AXA Chief Executive Henri de Castries said in a statement.
He did not specify which investments AXA had sold or would
sell.
The company also said it was tripling its environmentally
friendly investments with the aiming of reaching 3 billion euros
by 2020 for the insurer's general account.
AXA's decision to axe coal investments comes two days after
French bank Credit Agricole said it had decided to
stop financing coal mining and miners.
Bank of America said earlier this month it was
cutting back its lending to the coal industry, while French
bank Societe Generale said it was restricting its
exposure to the sector.
However oil major Royal Dutch Shell's Chief
Executive Ben van Beurden on Thursday slammed as a "red herring"
calls for investors to divest from energy companies as part of
the fight against climate change.
($1 = 0.9064 euros)
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by David Holmes)