PARIS Nov 11 French insurance group AXA
said on Monday it will buy a 51 percent stake in the
insurance operations of Colombian group Colpatria for 259
million euros ($346 million) in a move to enter the Colombian
insurance market.
Colpatria's unit, called Colpatria Seguros, is Colombia's
fourth biggest insurance company, with a market share of 7
percent, AXA said in a statement.
"This acquisition gives AXA a unique opportunity to enter
the fast-growing Colombian insurance market with
well-established positions in all lines of business, while
benefiting from the support of a solid and reputable local
partner," Henri de Castries, Chairman and CEO of AXA, said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson)