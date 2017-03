PARIS, June 6 French insurer AXA and German bank Commerzbank announced a financing partnership for mid-sized companies on Thursday, as insurers boost lending to corporates in a low-interest-rate environment.

The partnership will offer credit lines, bilateral loans and private-placement bond issuance to companies in Germany, Switzerland and Austria, AXA and Commerzbank said in a statement. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Christian Plumb)