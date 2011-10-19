* AXA says fund's current liquidity ratio is about 10 pct
* Says at least 30 pct are required to re-open fund
FRANKFURT Oct 19 French insurer AXA
is closing its 2.5 billion euro ($3.4 billion) Immoselect fund
, blaming liquidity needs of its clients and the
European debt crisis preventing it from selling enough assets to
reopen it.
AXA said that while the fund's current liquidity ratio was
about 10 percent, a ratio of at least 30 percent would be needed
as too many clients in need of liquidity were planning to pull
out should the fund be reopened.
In addition, investors were hesitant in light of the current
debt crisis, making impossible the sale of sufficient assets by
a Nov. 16, 2011 deadline, the last day on which the fund can be
reopened, Axa said.
The company said it would continue to try to sell the fund's
properties and pay out the resulting profits on a bi-annual
basis, probably starting in April 2012.
AXA Immoselect is the fifth open real estate fund that had
to be closed down in Germany following the financial crisis.
($1 = 0.731 Euros)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Kathrin Jones; Editing by
Will Waterman)