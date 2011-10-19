* AXA says fund's current liquidity ratio is about 10 pct

* Says at least 30 pct are required to re-open fund

FRANKFURT Oct 19 French insurer AXA is closing its 2.5 billion euro ($3.4 billion) Immoselect fund , blaming liquidity needs of its clients and the European debt crisis preventing it from selling enough assets to reopen it.

AXA said that while the fund's current liquidity ratio was about 10 percent, a ratio of at least 30 percent would be needed as too many clients in need of liquidity were planning to pull out should the fund be reopened.

In addition, investors were hesitant in light of the current debt crisis, making impossible the sale of sufficient assets by a Nov. 16, 2011 deadline, the last day on which the fund can be reopened, Axa said.

The company said it would continue to try to sell the fund's properties and pay out the resulting profits on a bi-annual basis, probably starting in April 2012.

AXA Immoselect is the fifth open real estate fund that had to be closed down in Germany following the financial crisis. ($1 = 0.731 Euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Kathrin Jones; Editing by Will Waterman)