LONDON Jan 9 Axa, one of
Europe's largest insurers, has raised a fund that will invest up
to 2.5 billion euros ($3.18 billion)towards the development of
offices and shopping centres across the continent, the Financial
Times reported on Monday.
The real estate arm of the French insurer, which raised
585.5 million euros largely from pension and insurance funds, is
aiming to exploit the gap left by the retreat of banks and other
debt providers from property lending since the crash, the FT
said.
Head of opportunistic funds at Axa Real Estate Laurent Vouin
said the group would work either alone or as part of a joint
venture to secure development opportunities in the UK, France
and Germany, according to the report.
Axa was not immediately available for comment.
($1 = 0.7865 euros)
