* Insurer had said was exploring sale of private equity arm
* AXA denies report it will meet with French authorities
* France will fight to stop sale to U.S. rival -banker
* KKR and BlackRock invited to submit offers -FT
(Updates with partial confirmation, denial on planned meeting)
By Julien Ponthus
PARIS, Sept 30 Potential bidders for the private
equity unit of French insurer AXA have been asked to
submit first offers early next week, sources close to the
situation said on Friday.
Axa said on Wednesday it was exploring the possible sale of
its private equity unit.
One of the sources, confirming press reports that first
offers were due next week, added this was "only the start of the
process", one which could take time to conclude.
The Financial Times had reported private equity firm
Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & CO and asset management giant
BlackRock were among a handful of bidders that had been
asked to submit first offers early next week for Axa Private
Equity.
Other observers believe the AXA unit's own management could
launch a buyout with help from some of its limited partners,
while acknowledging the unit's management still might have to
tolerate being taken over by a rival such as BlackRock or KKR.
Separately, French newspaper La Tribune, which recently said
French investment company Eurazeo , KKR, and Carlyle
could be among potential bidders, said French
authorities were closely watching the sale.
AXA Private Equity executives were scheduled to meet French
authorities on Monday at the Elysee palace, a day before the
deadline for submitting the bids, the paper said, which did not
cite a specific source.
AXA denied the report, calling it "completely false".
"(AXA Chairman) Dominique Sénequier never heard anything
about this meeting involving her," a source within the AXA group
said.
Still, one banker noted France would probably do its best to
avoid AXA Private Equity falling into the hands of a U.S. rival.
"The risk for the Paris market is that progressively it
becomes nothing more than a place where the big fund companies
have outposts," he said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Reuters and other media reported last week that AXA was
considering a sale of the private equity unit, which has 20
billion euros ($27.3 billion) under management.
One source told Reuters the unit could be worth $1.5 billion,
while others said it was likely to fetch substantially less.
(Editing by David Hulmes)