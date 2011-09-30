* Insurer had said was exploring sale of private equity arm

* AXA denies report it will meet with French authorities

* France will fight to stop sale to U.S. rival -banker

* KKR and BlackRock invited to submit offers -FT (Updates with partial confirmation, denial on planned meeting)

By Julien Ponthus

PARIS, Sept 30 Potential bidders for the private equity unit of French insurer AXA have been asked to submit first offers early next week, sources close to the situation said on Friday.

Axa said on Wednesday it was exploring the possible sale of its private equity unit.

One of the sources, confirming press reports that first offers were due next week, added this was "only the start of the process", one which could take time to conclude.

The Financial Times had reported private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & CO and asset management giant BlackRock were among a handful of bidders that had been asked to submit first offers early next week for Axa Private Equity.

Other observers believe the AXA unit's own management could launch a buyout with help from some of its limited partners, while acknowledging the unit's management still might have to tolerate being taken over by a rival such as BlackRock or KKR.

Separately, French newspaper La Tribune, which recently said French investment company Eurazeo , KKR, and Carlyle could be among potential bidders, said French authorities were closely watching the sale.

AXA Private Equity executives were scheduled to meet French authorities on Monday at the Elysee palace, a day before the deadline for submitting the bids, the paper said, which did not cite a specific source.

AXA denied the report, calling it "completely false".

"(AXA Chairman) Dominique Sénequier never heard anything about this meeting involving her," a source within the AXA group said.

Still, one banker noted France would probably do its best to avoid AXA Private Equity falling into the hands of a U.S. rival.

"The risk for the Paris market is that progressively it becomes nothing more than a place where the big fund companies have outposts," he said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Reuters and other media reported last week that AXA was considering a sale of the private equity unit, which has 20 billion euros ($27.3 billion) under management.

One source told Reuters the unit could be worth $1.5 billion, while others said it was likely to fetch substantially less. (Editing by David Hulmes)