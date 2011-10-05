* French insurer says can withstand prolonged market turmoil
* Receives three bids for AXA private equity unit - paper
(Adds detail on private equity unit, Scor)
PARIS Oct 5 AXA SA said it was fully
committed to delivering its mid-term earnings targets and said
its balance sheet was "robust" as of the end of September
despite the current market environment.
The French insurer also confirmed its dividend plans and
said its ability to generate profits was well diversified,
according to a presentation to be given by Chief Executive Henri
de Castries at a banking and insurance conference on Wednesday.
AXA is targeting underlying growth of 10 percent in earnings
per share by 2015 on a compound annual growth rate basis. It is
also aiming for a 15 percent adjusted return on equity by 2015
and 25 percent debt gearing.
The company is also targeting cumulative group operating
free cash flow of 24 billion euros ($31.9 billion) from 2011 to
2015.
"We believe that the current market environment, if
prolonged, would only partly impair the expected positive
earnings contributions of our strategic priorities, given the
sensitivity of Ambition AXA to market conditions," AXA said,
referring to its strategy plan.
French reinsurer Scor also confirmed its targets
ahead of a presentation at the conference on Wednesday,
reiterating that it expects to achieve gross written premiums of
10 billion euros in 2013.
Separately, La Tribune newspaper reported that AXA had
received bids for its private equity unit from U.S.-based funds
KKR and TPG, as well as the Caisse de Depot et Placement
du Quebec.
Citing an unnamed source, the paper said French investment
group Eurazeo , which some had expected would be
interested, did not submit a bid and that others, including
U.K.-based 3i Group , could still jump into the fray.
Sources close to the situation said on Friday that potential
bidders had been asked to submit first offers early this week.
AXA said in late September that it was weighing the sale of
its private equity business, which analysts see as a move to
help it meet stiff new capital requirements under Solvency II
industry regulations.
The possible sale also comes after some of AXA's key
holdings have suffered in the recent market rout. The company
holds a 5 percent stake in BNP Paribas , which has seen
its share price tumble in the last three months.
La Tribune said AXA's private equity unit could fetch
250-300 million euros, while the Financial Times put the
valuation at up to 450 million euros last week.
AXA could also end up keeping a stake in the unit, an option
being pushed by the unit's current management.
AXA private equity is among Europe's largest private equity
managers, with $28 billion in assets under management.
($1 = 0.753 Euros)
