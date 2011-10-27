(Adds CFO comment, detail from statement)

By Lionel Laurent and Julien Ponthus

PARIS Oct 27 French insurer AXA is on track to meet its 2015 targets despite a 4.8 percent fall in nine-month sales, highlighting its focus on profit rather than volumes, the group's chief financial officer said on Thursday.

AXA, Europe's second-largest insurer behind Germany's Allianz , is cutting costs in a bid to boost earnings through 2015. CFO Gerald Harlin would not give any more precise revenue or profit guidance for 2011 or 2012 on a press call Thursday.

"We are in line with our strategic plan," CFO Gerald Harlin told journalists on a conference call. "We stand by all the commitments we have made."

Asked whether AXA would take part in a potential capital increase by France's biggest listed bank BNP Paribas , in which it owns a 5.1 percent stake according to Reuters data, Harlin said nothing had been announced but that AXA had shown itself ready in the past to back the bank.

"Nothing has been announced (by BNP) and there is no capital increase that has been announced...But if you look at examples from the past we have always taken part in its capital increases," he said.

Europe's banks have been told they must raise 106 billion euros ($146.5 billion) of capital by the end of June 2012 as a partial response to the euro zone's debt crisis. BNP shares have fallen 42 percent since end-June but Harlin said that current conditions would not require AXA to write down the value of its stake in the bank.

Describing the economic environment as "difficult", Harlin nonetheless said AXA's balance sheet was solid and that its exposure to peripheral euro zone debt was marginal. The group wrote down its Greek debt holdings earlier this year and will take the same approach as before in valuing them at year-end, the CFO said.

The strategic review of AXA's private-equity unit, which could result in a sale of the business, is "going well", Harlin said.

AXA's 4.8 percent drop in nine-month sales, to 65.95 billion euros, was largely due to falling revenue from life insurance, down 9.3 percent in the period. Life insurance accounts for the lion's share of group revenues and is under pressure from volatile financial markets and the slowing global economy.

Asset-management revenues fell 0.8 percent, with net outflows of 33 million euros in the period.

AXA estimates its regulatory solvency ratio at above 190 percent, up from 186 percent at end-June, the group said.

($1 = 0.724 Euros) (Editing by James Regan and Christian Plumb)