(Adds CFO comment, detail from statement)
By Lionel Laurent and Julien Ponthus
PARIS Oct 27 French insurer AXA is on
track to meet its 2015 targets despite a 4.8 percent fall in
nine-month sales, highlighting its focus on profit rather than
volumes, the group's chief financial officer said on Thursday.
AXA, Europe's second-largest insurer behind Germany's
Allianz , is cutting costs in a bid to boost earnings
through 2015. CFO Gerald Harlin would not give any more precise
revenue or profit guidance for 2011 or 2012 on a press call
Thursday.
"We are in line with our strategic plan," CFO Gerald Harlin
told journalists on a conference call. "We stand by all the
commitments we have made."
Asked whether AXA would take part in a potential capital
increase by France's biggest listed bank BNP Paribas ,
in which it owns a 5.1 percent stake according to Reuters data,
Harlin said nothing had been announced but that AXA had shown
itself ready in the past to back the bank.
"Nothing has been announced (by BNP) and there is no capital
increase that has been announced...But if you look at examples
from the past we have always taken part in its capital
increases," he said.
Europe's banks have been told they must raise 106 billion
euros ($146.5 billion) of capital by the end of June 2012 as a
partial response to the euro zone's debt crisis. BNP shares have
fallen 42 percent since end-June but Harlin said that current
conditions would not require AXA to write down the value of its
stake in the bank.
Describing the economic environment as "difficult", Harlin
nonetheless said AXA's balance sheet was solid and that its
exposure to peripheral euro zone debt was marginal. The group
wrote down its Greek debt holdings earlier this year and will
take the same approach as before in valuing them at year-end,
the CFO said.
The strategic review of AXA's private-equity unit, which
could result in a sale of the business, is "going well", Harlin
said.
AXA's 4.8 percent drop in nine-month sales, to 65.95 billion
euros, was largely due to falling revenue from life insurance,
down 9.3 percent in the period. Life insurance accounts for the
lion's share of group revenues and is under pressure from
volatile financial markets and the slowing global economy.
Asset-management revenues fell 0.8 percent, with net
outflows of 33 million euros in the period.
AXA estimates its regulatory solvency ratio at above 190
percent, up from 186 percent at end-June, the group said.
($1 = 0.724 Euros)
(Editing by James Regan and Christian Plumb)