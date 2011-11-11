LONDON Nov 11 A joint venture between Norges Bank Investment Management and AXA Real Estate Investment Managers has exchanged contracts to buy three prime Paris offices for 290 million euros ($394 million) by end-2011.

The three fully-let offices are located in Paris's central business district, the Rive Gauche business area, and the Boulogne-Billancourt business district.

"We look forward to continuing our work with Norges Bank in sourcing further exciting opportunities for the partnership," said Pierre Vaquier, chief executive of AXA Real Estate.

The acquisition was conducted off market, and a spokesman for the joint venture declined to name the seller of the properties.

Norges Bank Investment Management manages the Norwegian Government Pension Fund Global. AXA Real Estate is a unit of French insurer AXA Group. ($1 = 0.736 euro) (Reporting by Andrew Macdonald; Editing by Dan Lalor)