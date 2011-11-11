LONDON Nov 11 A joint venture between
Norges Bank Investment Management and AXA Real Estate Investment
Managers has exchanged contracts to buy three prime
Paris offices for 290 million euros ($394 million) by end-2011.
The three fully-let offices are located in Paris's central
business district, the Rive Gauche business area, and the
Boulogne-Billancourt business district.
"We look forward to continuing our work with Norges Bank in
sourcing further exciting opportunities for the partnership,"
said Pierre Vaquier, chief executive of AXA Real Estate.
The acquisition was conducted off market, and a spokesman
for the joint venture declined to name the seller of the
properties.
Norges Bank Investment Management manages the Norwegian
Government Pension Fund Global. AXA Real Estate is a unit of
French insurer AXA Group.
($1 = 0.736 euro)
