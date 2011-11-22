LONDON Nov 22 AXA Real Estate management board member Kiran Patel is leaving the company to pursue other interests in the sector, including potentially starting his own venture, he told Reuters on Tuesday.

"It is a very mutual parting ... I took the opportunity after 11 years to go and try and find something new," he said, declining to name the property company where he expects to begin work in 2012.

Patel, AXA Real Estate's global head of business development, distribution, research and strategy, will leave on Dec. 31. No one at AXA Real Estate was immediately available to comment on whether a search for Patel's replacement was underway or not.

Asked if he would consider starting his own property investment firm, Patel said, "That could be an option. It is one of those things that I am looking into."

AXA Real Estate, a unit of the French insurer, had more than 40 billion euros ($53.9 billion) of assets under management in June. ($1=0.7425 euros) (Reporting by Andrew Macdonald)