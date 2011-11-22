LONDON Nov 22 AXA Real Estate
management board member Kiran Patel is leaving the company to
pursue other interests in the sector, including potentially
starting his own venture, he told Reuters on Tuesday.
"It is a very mutual parting ... I took the opportunity
after 11 years to go and try and find something new," he said,
declining to name the property company where he expects to begin
work in 2012.
Patel, AXA Real Estate's global head of business
development, distribution, research and strategy, will leave on
Dec. 31. No one at AXA Real Estate was immediately available to
comment on whether a search for Patel's replacement was underway
or not.
Asked if he would consider starting his own property
investment firm, Patel said, "That could be an option. It is one
of those things that I am looking into."
AXA Real Estate, a unit of the French insurer, had more than
40 billion euros ($53.9 billion) of assets under management in
June.
($1=0.7425 euros)
(Reporting by Andrew Macdonald)