* Earnings lag analyst forecasts
* Company cites U.S. goodwill, Greek writedowns
* Dividend kept stable
* AXA Private Equity review ongoing
(Adds comments from conference call)
PARIS, Feb 16 AXA, Europe's second-biggest
insurer, reported full-year 2011 net income rose a less than
expected 49 percent on a comparable basis, mainly due to asset
sales and despite the negative impact of falling U.S. interest
rates and restructuring costs.
AXA, which kept its dividend stable, said 2011
earnings rose to 4.32 billion euros ($5.64 billion) from 2.75
billion in the year-earlier period, missing the 5.96 billion
euro average of 15 analysts polled by Reuters.
The French insurer's net result was boosted by 2.33 billion
euros worth of capital gains from the sale of its stake in
Chinese insurer Taikang Life, the sale of operations in Canada,
Australia and New Zealand operations.
The one-off gains were partially offset by a 943 million
euro goodwill reduction related to the impact of falling
long-term US interest rates on its portfolio of annuities. It
was also hit by 281 million euros worth of restructuring and
integration costs, some related to its Alliance Bernstein
asset management business.
"It wasn't expected by the market, but for us it was a
prudent move...I would remind you that we're talking about a
goodwill writedown on a U.S. unit which is a small part of our
overall operations," AXA CFO Gerald Harlin said in a conference
call.
AXA said it was on track to achieve the cost savings targets
laid out in a business plan it announced earlier this year,
which aims for underlying growth of 10 percent in earnings per
share by 2015 on a compound annual basis.
Adjusted earnings -- which strip out a lot of the
extraordinary elements -- fell 15 percent to 3.59 billion euros,
missing analysts' average forecast of 3.88 billion, which was
attributed in part to a higher than expected 387 million euro
write-down on Greek sovereign debt.
The increased writedown reflected a 78 percent haircut on
the Greek debt holdings, AXA said.
Asked about the sale of AXA's private equity unit, which has
dragged on for several months after being announced in
September, Harlin said that the "strategic review" was ongoing
but declined to elaborate.
AXA shares are up 21 percent so far this year, compared with
a 15 percent gain in the European sector.
($1 = 0.7654 euros)
(Reporting By Christian Plumb; editing by Geert De Clercq)