* AXA Q1 sales rise 0.8 pct
* Review of private-equity ops to be complete by yr-end -CFO
* CNP Assurances Q1 revenue falls 12.9 pct
(Adds private-equity comment, CNP results)
By Lionel Laurent and Julien Ponthus
PARIS, May 11 Europe's No. 2 insurer, AXA
, reported a 0.8 percent rise in first-quarter sales to
28.1 billion euros ($36.4 billion) on Friday as strength in
casualty insurance offset falling asset-management fees and
scant life-insurance growth.
Rock-bottom interest rates and uncertainty over the euro
zone debt crisis have hurt flows into some life-insurance
products and dragged AXA's shares down by 25 percent since March
highs.
The company said it was focusing on margins at its main
insurance businesses, in line with its strategic plan, and said
its new-business margin in life insurance had risen to 25.1
percent from 24.3 percent.
"The problem of the euro...is creating a certain volatility
on financial markets," said Gerald Harlin, AXA's chief financial
officer, on a conference call with reporters. "We are
positioning ourselves on market segments that are the least
sensitive."
Harlin also said he hoped that a review of AXA's
private-equity operations would be completed by the end of the
year.
While casualty revenue rose 3.3 percent in the quarter, on a
like-for-like basis, life insurance ticked down 0.2 percent and
asset management fell 9.6 percent.
AXA's solvency ratio under the Solvency I regulatory
framework stood at around 200 percent.
Smaller French rival CNP Assurances said on Friday
its first-quarter revenue fell 12.9 percent to 7.0 billion
euros. It derives most of its sales from the French market,
where life insurance has suffered from competition from other
savings products.
($1 = 0.7716 euros)
(Editing by James Regan)