By Lionel Laurent and Julien Ponthus

PARIS, May 11 Europe's No. 2 insurer, AXA , reported a 0.8 percent rise in first-quarter sales to 28.1 billion euros ($36.4 billion) on Friday as strength in casualty insurance offset falling asset-management fees and scant life-insurance growth.

Rock-bottom interest rates and uncertainty over the euro zone debt crisis have hurt flows into some life-insurance products and dragged AXA's shares down by 25 percent since March highs.

The company said it was focusing on margins at its main insurance businesses, in line with its strategic plan, and said its new-business margin in life insurance had risen to 25.1 percent from 24.3 percent.

"The problem of the euro...is creating a certain volatility on financial markets," said Gerald Harlin, AXA's chief financial officer, on a conference call with reporters. "We are positioning ourselves on market segments that are the least sensitive."

Harlin also said he hoped that a review of AXA's private-equity operations would be completed by the end of the year.

While casualty revenue rose 3.3 percent in the quarter, on a like-for-like basis, life insurance ticked down 0.2 percent and asset management fell 9.6 percent.

AXA's solvency ratio under the Solvency I regulatory framework stood at around 200 percent.

Smaller French rival CNP Assurances said on Friday its first-quarter revenue fell 12.9 percent to 7.0 billion euros. It derives most of its sales from the French market, where life insurance has suffered from competition from other savings products. ($1 = 0.7716 euros) (Editing by James Regan)