* Raised 588.5 mln euros for pan-Europe development fund

* Looking to invest in office and retail developments (Adds quotes, details)

LONDON Jan 9 AXA Real Estate, a unit of French insurer AXA Group, will spend up to 2.5 billion euros ($3.18 billion) on European office developments to capitalise on a shortage of new space.

AXA, which manages over 40 billion euros in assets, said on Monday it had raised 588.5 million euros for its pan-European development fund, Development Venture III, which may also target shopping centres.

The fund, which has already invested in one office project in London and three in Paris, would have up to 2.5 billion euros of development capacity after leverage and the reinvestment of proceeds, AXA said.

Office and retail completions fell sharply in 2011 after developers shelved schemes and delayed projects during the financial crisis. Jones Lang LaSalle said many were unlikely to start new developments due to the shortage of finance.

"We are already beginning to see a strong pipeline of potential investments which play to our skills across the full development spectrum, ranging from land or speculative developments through to refurbishments," AXA's Head of Opportunistic Funds, Laurent Vouin, said. ($1 = 0.7865 euros) (Reporting by Brenda Goh and Stephen Mangan; Editing by Erica Billingham)