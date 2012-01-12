(Adds details, background)

By Julien Ponthus

PARIS Jan 12 A final decision on the sale of French insurer AXA's private equity unit is still weeks or even months away, sources familiar with the transaction said on Thursday, as talks with the unit's management and potential bidders drag on.

AXA Chief Financial Officer Gerald Harlin said in October that the strategic review of the unit, first disclosed the month before, was "going well", but there has been little word about the state of the talks since.

"We are several weeks or even months away from an announcement," one source close to AXA said, while another person close to the deal said he did not expect an announcement before the end of March.

The largest French insurer declined to comment on the state of the talks.

The process has taken time in part because of the due diligence process undertaken as part of the deal, sources close to the deal said.

The private equity investor has numerous investments in unlisted companies as well as secondary stakes in private equity deals, some of which are hard to value.

In addition, the question of launching new buyout funds as well as the structure of the unit once it changes hands must also be tackled, some of the sources said.

Speculation about possible buyers for the unit had centered on Canada's Caisse des Depots du Quebec and Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, which were seen investing alongside AXA Private Equity's management team, led by Dominique Senequier. (Reporting by Julien Ponthus; Editing by James Regan)