PARIS, Sept 29 AXA is set to confirm
the closing of a deal to spin off its private-equity arm early
this week, the head of AXA Private Equity said in an interview
with the Financial Times.
The French insurer in March unveiled the structure of a
spin-off that would value its private-equity unit at 510 million
euros ($690.62 million), leaving AXA with a 26.9 percent stake
in the business and a 200 million-euro capital gain from the
sale of majority control to the unit's management and staff.
AXA PE head Dominique Senequier told the FT that the final
terms would see AXA holding 21 percent, slightly less than
previously indicated, because of high demand from employees who
will now own 46 percent. Senequier will own 10 percent with the
rest going to wealthy family investors and French bank Credit
Mutuel.
AXA PE will also soon announce the closing of a European
leveraged-buyout fund, having raised 2.5 billion euros, the FT
report said.
Spokespeople for AXA and AXA PE did not immediately respond
to requests for comment.
($1 = 0.7385 euros)
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent in Paris and Karen Rebelo in
London; editing by Patrick Graham)