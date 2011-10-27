PARIS Oct 27 French insurer AXA is on track to meet its 2015 targets despite a 4.8 percent fall in nine-month sales, highlighting its focus on profit rather than volumes, the group's chief financial officer said on Thursday.

"We are in line with our (2015) strategic plan," the CFO said. "We stand by all the commitments we have made."

AXA has shown itself ready in the past to take part in capital increases by French bank BNP Paribas but at this stage nothing has been announced, Gerald Harlin told journalists on a conference call.

"Nothing has been announced (by BNP) and there is no capital increase that has been announced...But if you look at examples from the past we have always taken part in its capital increases," he added. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent and Julien Ponthus; Editing by James Regan)