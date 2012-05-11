PARIS May 11 Europe's No. 2 insurer, AXA
, reported a 0.8 percent rise in first-quarter sales to
28.1 billion euros ($36.4 billion) on Friday as strength in
casualty insurance offset falling asset-management fees and
scant life-insurance growth.
The company said it was focusing on margins at its main
insurance businesses, in line with its strategic plan, and said
its new-business margin in life insurance had risen to 25.1
percent from 24.3 percent.
"The problem of the euro...is creating a certain volatility
on financial markets," said Gerald Harlin, AXA's chief financial
officer, on a conference call with reporters. "We are
positioning ourselves on market segments that are the least
sensitive."
While casualty revenue rose 3.3 percent in the quarter, on a
like-for-like basis, life insurance ticked down 0.2 percent and
asset management fell 9.6 percent.
($1 = 0.7716 euros)
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent and Julien Ponthus; Editing by
James Regan)