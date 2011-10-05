PARIS Oct 5 AXA SA said it was fully committed to delivering its mid-term earnings targets and said its balance sheet was "robust" as of the end of September despite the current market environment.

AXA is targeting underlying growth of 10 percent in earnings per share by 2015 on a compound annual growth rate basis. It is also aiming for a 15 percent adjusted return on equity by 2015 and 25 percent debt gearing.

It is also targeting cumulative group operating free cash flow of 24 billion euros ($31.9 billion) from 2011 to 2015.

"We believe that the current market environment, if prolonged, would only partly impair the expected positive earnings contributions of our strategic priorities, given the sensitivity of Ambition AXA to market conditions," AXA said in a statement ahead of a presentation by Chief Executive Henri de Castries at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Banking and Insurance Conference on Wednesday.

The group also reiterated its dividend policy. ($1 = 0.753 Euros)