PARIS, March 28 Europe's No. 2 insurer AXA said on Wednesday that its regulatory Solvency 1 ratio, a measure of financial strength, stood above 200 percent at the end of February.

Together with an economic capital ratio estimated at 160 percent, the Solvency 1 measure indicated that "AXA's balance sheet remains robust at the end of February 2012," the insurer said in a statement. (Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by Elena Berton)