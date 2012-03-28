BRIEF-Xinyuan Real Estate Q4 revenue rose 22.2 pct to $505.3 mln
* Expects co's second New York project, announced in Jan, to begin demolition and foundation work in Q1 of 2017
PARIS, March 28 Europe's No. 2 insurer AXA said on Wednesday that its regulatory Solvency 1 ratio, a measure of financial strength, stood above 200 percent at the end of February.
Together with an economic capital ratio estimated at 160 percent, the Solvency 1 measure indicated that "AXA's balance sheet remains robust at the end of February 2012," the insurer said in a statement. (Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by Elena Berton)
* Expects co's second New York project, announced in Jan, to begin demolition and foundation work in Q1 of 2017
COLOMBO, Feb 14 The Sri Lankan rupee firmed on Tuesday as dollar sales by exporters offset demand for the U.S. currency although depreciation concerns continued to weigh, dealers said.
* Cathay Pacific and Synchrony Financial launch co-branded visa credit card with exclusive rewards for U.S. travelers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: