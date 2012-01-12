PARIS Jan 12 A final decision on the sale of French insurer AXA's private equity unit is still weeks or even months away, sources familiar with the transaction said on Thursday, as talks with the unit's management and potential bidders drag on.

AXA Chief Financial Officer Gerald Harlin said in October that the strategic review of the unit, first disclosed the month before, was "going well", but there has been little word about the state of the talks since.

"We are several weeks or even months away from an announcement," one source close to AXA said, while another person close to the deal said he did not expect an announcement before the end of March. (Reporting by Julien Ponthus; Editing by James Regan)