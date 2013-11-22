BRIEF-Polaris Industries CEO Scott Wine's FY 2016 total compensation $5.46 Mln
* CEO Scott Wine's fy 2016 total compensation $5.46 million versus $7.11 million in fy 2015 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2ndW8MA Further company coverage:
OSLO Nov 22 Norway's $810 billion sovereign wealth fund has purchased a 28 storey office tower in Munich, Germany, in partnership with AXA Real Estate, it said on Friday.
The fund and AXA agreed to buy the 62,000 square metre SZ Tower for approximately 164 million euros from German publicly listed Prime Office REIT-AG with each party holding 50 percent in the venture.
The transaction is set to complete before year end. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)
* Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund Inc reports 5.07 percent passive stake in Trade Desk Inc as of February 28 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2ndVhM3 Further company coverage:
* Toscafund Asset Management held 4.53 percent of the Genoa-based bank as of March 3, down from 5.12 percent as of Feb. 18 - regulatory filing