OSLO Nov 22 Norway's $810 billion sovereign wealth fund has purchased a 28 storey office tower in Munich, Germany, in partnership with AXA Real Estate, it said on Friday.

The fund and AXA agreed to buy the 62,000 square metre SZ Tower for approximately 164 million euros from German publicly listed Prime Office REIT-AG with each party holding 50 percent in the venture.

The transaction is set to complete before year end. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)