Oct 8 AXA Investment Managers, the asset
management unit of AXA SA, named Jamison Gagnier
director of U.S. institutional sales, Rafael Tovar director of
U.S. wholesale offshore sales and Leticia Aymerich head of
client service, Americas.
Gagnier joins from Loomis, Sayles & Co, an investment
subsidiary of Natixis, where he was responsible for
institutional sales of equities, fixed income and alternatives.
Tovar joins from Nikko Asset Management, where he was
responsible for business development across Latin America
pensions and offshore bank platforms, family offices and
consultants.
Aymerich joins from AXA Investment Managers in Spain where
she most recently served as head of client service and legal.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)