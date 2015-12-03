(Adds comments from deputy CEO)

PARIS Dec 3 French insurer AXA has set a range for its solvency ratio under the European industry's new capital rules of 170-230 percent of the minimum requirement, which it said would allow it to pay higher dividends, invest in business growth and maintain its current investment risk appetite.

Europe's second-biggest insurer calculated its Solvency II ratio, which compares its capital on hand with the size of buffer the rules say it should hold for the risks on its books, at 212 percent at the end of the third quarter.

AXA told investors in London that the Solvency II ratio range makes room for an increase in its dividend payout ratio target to 45-55 percent of profit, versus 40-50 percent previously.

AXA's deputy chief executive, Denis Duverne, declined to give exact guidance for the 2015 payout but said that the newly announced target gives it "flexibility".

The new solvency model will also result in an annual uplift of free cashflow of 500 million euros ($546 million) because it will need less capital to cover new life and savings business.

"We are therefore confident of providing attractive dividends to our shareholders and continuing to invest in business growth opportunities and digital transformation initiatives in the future," Duverne said in a statement.

AXA told investors it plans to keep its policy on mergers and acquisitions unchanged, focusing on property business and high-growth markets.

The insurer is to present its medium-term strategy in June next year. ($1 = 0.9155 euros)

(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Matthieu Protard; Editing by Greg Mahlich and David Goodman)