MILAN Jan 31 French insurer Axa
is interested in assets that Italian insurers Unipol
and Fondiaria-SAI may be called on to sell by the
Italian antitrust regulator as part of their planned merger,
three sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.
Italian insurer Unipol agreed on Sunday a revised four-way
merger plan to rescue debt-laden Fondiaria with its parent
company Premafin, aiming to create one of the
country's biggest insurers.
The deal, subject to antitrust and regulatory clearances,
would create a player with around 32 percent of the Italian
non-life market.
There have been reports antitrust authorities could ask for
some assets to be sold.
"Axa came forward (for Fondiaria) in December but only for
certain parts of the business not for the whole company," one of
the sources said.
