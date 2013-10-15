OSLO Oct 15 Norway's $790 billion sovereign
wealth fund has formed a joint venture with AXA Real Estate to
invest in large senior real estate loans of up to 600 million
euros, primarily in France, Germany and the United Kingdom, the
fund said on Tuesday.
AXA Real Estate, a unit of French insures AXA will
manage the portfolio on behalf of the two investors, the fund,
commonly known as the oil fund said.
"The joint venture will allow Norges Bank Investment
Management to achieve two main objectives: invest in commercial
real estate debt, and invest alongside an experienced team with
balance sheet capacity and long term investment horizon," it
said in a statement.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)