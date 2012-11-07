PARIS Nov 7 AXA, Europe's No. 2 insurer, said it expected underlying earnings per share growth to remain in a 5 to 10 percent range between 2010 and 2015, in contrast to a previous 10 percent target.

AXA, which is due to hold its annual investor seminar on Wednesday, also said it now saw adjusted return on equity within a range of 13 to 15 percent in 2015, compared with an earlier forecast of 15 percent. (Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by James Regan)