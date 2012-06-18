LONDON, June 18 AXA Private Equity has raised $8
billion for two of its funds, the company said on Monday, most
of which it will use to take assets off the hands of other
investors in so-called secondary buy-outs.
Of the total, $7.1 billion was for its secondary fund of
funds and $900 million for its primary fund of funds, the group
said. It is the investment arm of French insurance group Axa.
"AXA Private Equity predicts a significant increase in
activity in the secondary market over the next two years," the
buy-out firm said in a press release.
