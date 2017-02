PARIS, Sept 23 French insurer AXA is putting its private equity unit up for sale in a move that could attract interest from some of the world's top asset managers, Sky News reported on Friday without citing sources.

The unit could be worth around 1 billion pounds ($1.5 billion), Sky reported.

AXA declined to comment. ($1 = 0.652 British Pounds) (Reporting By Christian Plumb; Editing by James Regan)