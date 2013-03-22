BRIEF-Sinclair Broadcast Group's Investment , Keyser Capital, sells Alarm Funding Associates
* Sinclair Broadcast Group's Investment Group, Keyser Capital, sells Alarm Funding Associates
PARIS, March 22 AXA is to reap a 200 million-euro ($259.94 million) capital gain from a management buyout of its private-equity unit, the French insurer said on Friday.
In a statement confirming earlier reports, AXA said it had agreed to a deal that will leave it with a 26.9 percent stake in AXA Private Equity, while the unit's management and staff will own 40 percent.
The proposed deal values AXA PE at 510 million euros and is pending approval from staff representatives and regulatory authorities. Closing is due before the end of September. ($1 = 0.7694 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Christian Plumb)
NEW YORK, March 7 A majority of commercial real estate investors plan to be net buyers this year, the highest level since 2014, spurred by prospects of increased U.S. economic growth and less regulation, a survey of investor intentions showed on Tuesday.
FRANKFURT, March 7 Daimler has no plans to raise its minority stake in loss-making luxury carmaker Aston Martin, the German company's Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said on Tuesday.