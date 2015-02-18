(Adds quotes)

PARIS Feb 18 AXA Real Estate said on Wednesday it had raised over 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion) for its latest European commercial real estate fund, as it seeks to build the biggest fund of its kind.

The company said the new money came from nine third-party investors and brought the funds managed by its real estate lending platform to about 10 billion euros, of which 7.5 billion has been invested.

Head of funds at AXA Real Estate Isabelle Scemama said the fund could yet grow further and would close in the coming weeks

as other investors commit more money.

"The investors today are all exposed to fixed income and desperately seeking yield and are ready to go to less liquid asset classes without taking more risk," Scemama told Reuters.

"There is a lot of demand, but there are not a lot of other platforms available and it's difficult to enter these markets," she added.

The fund, the group's fourth and dubbed CRE Senior 9 because it invests in senior debt, has the innovation of allowing investors' capital to be recycled back into it once loans mature, so they can keep their investments going.

"AXA Real Estate is targeting a final fund size of around 2.5 billion euros for CRE Senior 9, making it the largest European CRE senior loan fund in the market," the company said in a statement.

Scemama said she was focusing investments this year on France and southern Europe with yields already too low in the British market and Germany hard to crack because of competition from its banks.

The French insurance group's property arm has pioneered non-bank real estate lending since 2005, muscling in on a business traditionally dominated by banks.

It has since been followed by a host of yield-hungry insurers and private equity funds as interest rates on other fixed income assets like government and corporate bonds fall to record lows.

After retreating from the market as they cleaned up their balance sheets, banks have returned to the market while private equity funds are focused on riskier junior debt, Scemama said.

($1 = 0.8789 euros) (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Callus)