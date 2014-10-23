* Nine-month revenues flat, up 2 pct on comparable basis

* CFO sees revenue boost in recent euro depreciation

* AXA on track to achieve 2015 cost-savings target (Adds revenue breakdown, quote)

PARIS, Oct 23 AXA said a stronger euro wiped out revenue growth in the first nine months of the year, but Europe's second-biggest insurer expects to benefit from the currency's recent depreciation.

Revenue for January-September came in flat at 69.6 billion euros ($88 billion) - representing a 2 percent increase on a comparable basis, which excludes the exchange-rate impact.

Since May, when the euro approached a three-year high of $1.39, the currency has eased back by 9 percent against the dollar on expectations that the European Central Bank will launch more unconventional stimulus measures.

"The euro's weakness is good news for Europe, it's good news for AXA," Chief Financial Officer Gerald Harlan told journalists on a conference call. "It will translate into a boost for our balance sheet."

The pace of overall revenue growth was matched by a 2 percent gain at the life insurance and savings division, AXA's biggest, where net inflows amounted to 2.8 billion euros.

Revenue from the company's property and casualty business also rose 2 percent, boosted by price increases and increased sales in Asia. The international insurance and asset management businesses both recorded 3 percent revenue gains.

AXA is pursuing growth by extending its operations in faster-growing markets, most recently with an acquisition in Poland and a partnership with the World's Bank's International Finance Corporation.

Meanwhile, the group aims to improve profitability through cost-cutting, with a savings target of 1.9 billion euros by 2015. CFO Harlin said he was "totally confident" the goal would be met.

AXA's shares closed 1.53 percent higher on Thursday before the revenue statement. They have fallen 11 percent so far this year amid broader concerns that lower interest rates will hit returns in life insurance.

