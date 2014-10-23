PARIS Oct 23 AXA, Europe's second-biggest insurer, said on Thursday revenues were flat in the first nine months of the year due to the euro's strength but it expected to benefit from the currency's recent depreciation.

Excluding the impact of the euro's strength mainly in the first half of the year, total revenues rose on a comparable basis by 2 percent to 69.6 billion euros ($88.0 billion) in the first nine months of the year.

The euro has depreciated by 9 percent since reaching near three-year highs in May of close to $1.39, pushed lower by expectations the European Central Bank would launch more unconventional stimulus measures.

"The euro's weakness is good news for Europe, it's good news for AXA. It will translate into a boost for our balance sheet," Chief Financial Officer Gerald Harlan told journalists on a conference call.

He added that he was relaxed with the group's target of cost-savings target of 1.9 billion euros by 2015.

(1 US dollar = 0.7906 euro) (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Mark John)