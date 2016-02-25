PARIS Feb 25 AXA, Europe's second-biggest insurer, reported a 12 percent rise in net profit for 2015 on Thursday and said it had delivered on its targets.

Net income was 5.617 billion euros ($6.2 billion) in 2015, an increase of 3 percent at constant exchange rates and above the average forecast in a Reuters poll of 5.568 billion euros.

AXA had a solvency capital ratio of 205 percent of the minimum requirement under new European rules compared with 212 percent at the end of the third quarter.

A solvency ratio of 100 percent means an insurer has set aside enough capital to meet underwriting, investment and operational risks.

The company said it would pay a total dividend of 1.1 euros per share, up 16 percent from the previous year.

($1 = 0.9064 euros) (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; editing by David Clarke)