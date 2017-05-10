PARIS May 10 French insurer AXA plans to float its operations in the United States, combining life insurance and asset management, in the first half of 2018, it said on Wednesday.

The announcement came as AXA reported that first quarter revenues had dipped 0.1 percent from the same period last year to 31.6 billion euros ($34.4 billion), as stronger property and casualty premiums slightly offset a weaker performance at the company's life insurance business.

