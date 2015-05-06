MUMBAI May 6 Europe's second biggest insurer
AXA has won the Indian government's approval to raise
its stake in two local insurance joint ventures with Bharti
Enterprises to 49 percent, a government statement showed.
In March, foreign ownership limit in Indian insurance
companies was lifted to 49 percent from 26 percent as parliament
voted to change the law, in the first major economic reform
almost a year after Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power.
AXA currently owns 26 percent each in Bharti AXA Life
Insurance Co. Ltd and Bharti AXA General Insurance Co. Ltd, with
Bharti Enterprises owning the remainder. Both AXA and Bharti had
said in March that AXA planned to raise its stake in the
ventures to 49 percent.
The increase in AXA's stake in the life insurance venture
will lead to a foreign direct investment of 8.59 billion rupees
($135 million), and 4.31 billion rupees in the general insurance
venture, the finance ministry said in a statement late Tuesday.
The Foreign Investment Promotion Board approved 19 foreign
direct investment proposals totalling 21.65 billion rupees in a
meeting on April 9, the statement said.
($1 = 63.6300 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Malini Menon)