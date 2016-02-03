PARIS Feb 3 French insurer AXA said
on Wednesday it reached a deal with OTP Bank to sell
its Hungarian banking operations as its AXA Bank Europe unit
focuses on the Belgian retail market.
The sale of AXA Bank Hungary will lead to a one-time loss of
about 80 million euros ($87.4 million) in terms of net income,
AXA said, adding that it had taken a provision in its 2015
accounts.
"This transaction is the final step in the repositioning of
AXA Bank Europe as a fully focused Belgian retail bank, serving
almost 1 million clients and operating jointly with AXA
Insurance in Belgium," AXA Bank Europe Chief Executive Jef Van
In said in a statement.
($1 = 0.9152 euros)
