BRIEF-CIT announces $550 mln of additional capital actions
* Announced additional actions that return $550 million of capital through an open market repurchase program, accelerated share repurchase agreement
March 23 AXA Investment Managers, part of AXA SA , named Andrew Douglas as an associate director to its UK institutional sales team.
Douglas will be based in London and report to Rob Barrett, UK head of institutional sales.
Prior to joining AXA Investment, Douglas served as the senior sales associate at BMO Global Asset Management. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)
* Announced additional actions that return $550 million of capital through an open market repurchase program, accelerated share repurchase agreement
LONDON, June 15 Unilever plans to kick off the auction for its margarine and spreads business this autumn, its chief financial officer said on Thursday.
* BP, India's Reliance have ongoing businesses with ONGC despite disputes