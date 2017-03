Feb 19 AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM), the asset management unit of AXA SA, named Monique Diaz global head of compliance.

Based in Paris, Diaz will report to Christian Gissler, global head of risks and controls.

Diaz, who joined AXA in 1989, was previously the company's head of compliance in France.