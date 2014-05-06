Israel enacts law to turn Tel Aviv exchange to for-profit bourse
JERUSALEM, March 20 Israel's parliament on Monday voted to end Israeli banks' control of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange in a reform aimed at turning it into a for-profit bourse.
PARIS May 6 Europe's No. 2 insurer, AXA , reported on Tuesday a 1 percent decline in first-quarter sales to 28.5 billion euros ($39.55 billion), blaming the strength of the euro against several Asian currencies and the US dollar.
AXA said it expected to increase both life and property and casualty new business volume growth compared to last year.
The company's new-business margin in life insurance rose to 33 percent from 32 percent, helped by higher interest rates that lifted profitability.
While property and casualty revenue rose 3 percent in the quarter on a like-for-like basis, life insurance gained 1 percent, while asset management was up 2 percent, AXA said.
AXA is seeking to lift profitability through price hikes, higher-margin products and 1.7 billion euros in cost cuts by 2015.
($1 = 0.7205 Euros) (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva, editing by Astrid Wendlandt)
NEW YORK, March 20 Puerto Rico's governor proposed measures on Monday to reduce anticipated budget cuts at the University of Puerto Rico to $241 million by fiscal year 2021, from $450 million approved by the struggling U.S. territory's fiscal oversight board.
LONDON, March 20 L'Oreal's sale of British retailer The Body Shop has drawn interest from a series of private equity investors who are lining up indicative bids ahead of a mid-April deadline, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.