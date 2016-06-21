BRIEF-Cytokinetics and Royalty Pharma announce $100 million transaction for Omecamtiv Mecarbil
PARIS, June 20 AXA said it aimed to post 3-7 percent growth of annual earnings per share in 2016-2020 through a plan to boost efficiency and focus on areas such as corporate property and casualty insurance, savings products requiring little capital and Asia.
"These initiatives will position AXA to grow earnings and increase dividends, even in a context of continued low interest rates," AXA said in a statement on Tuesday.
The plan, due to be presented by incoming CEO Thomas Buberl during an investor day on Tuesday, includes a target for 2.1 billion euros ($2.38 billion) in cost savings by 2020.
($1 = 0.8824 euros) (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Matthieu Protard; Editing by Leigh Thomas)
FRANKFURT, Feb 2 Allianz and Japanese bank Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) have invested in a U.S.-based wind park owned by French utility EDF , Allianz said, as the German insurer expands its renewables portfolio.
* National holdings' OPN capital markets closes $94.5 million private placement financing for Mustang Bio Inc, a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: