PARIS Dec 23 French insurer AXA said it agreed to sell its life and savings operations in Hungary to Vienna Insurance Group in a deal that will see it take a 40 million euro ($54.8 million) hit to full-year net income.

AXA said it would continue to have banking operations in Hungary following the transaction, which is subject to regulatory approval. ($1 = 0.7296 euros) (Reporting by James Regan)