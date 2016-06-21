BRIEF-MKS Instruments Q4 earnings per share $0.83
* Mks Instruments reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
June 21 AXA Investment Managers, the asset management unit of AXA SA, appointed David Shaw deputy manager of the AXA Framlington American Growth Fund, a UK unit trust, and the AXA World Funds Framlington American Growth Fund, a cross-border fund. Shaw joins from Aerion Fund Management.
He will be based in London and report to Stephen Kelly, head of U.S. strategies at AXA IM Framlington Equities.
Shaw will also manage several segregated mandates for clients interested in AXA's U.S. equities strategy. (Reporting by Vishaka George; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
* Mks Instruments reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
Feb 2 CME Group Inc, the world's largest futures market operator, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by a surge in trading volumes following the surprise election of U.S. President Donald Trump.
* Expects vesting, settlement of deferred incentive compensation awards scheduled to vest on March 1 may be accelerated to earlier dates Source text: (http://bit.ly/2k3kPfd) Further company coverage: