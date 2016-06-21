June 21 AXA Investment Managers, the asset management unit of AXA SA, appointed David Shaw deputy manager of the AXA Framlington American Growth Fund, a UK unit trust, and the AXA World Funds Framlington American Growth Fund, a cross-border fund. Shaw joins from Aerion Fund Management.

He will be based in London and report to Stephen Kelly, head of U.S. strategies at AXA IM Framlington Equities.

Shaw will also manage several segregated mandates for clients interested in AXA's U.S. equities strategy. (Reporting by Vishaka George; Editing by Martina D'Couto)