New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
March 4 AXA Investment Managers, the asset management unit of AXA SA, named Christophe Fritsch as head of structuring.
He will lead the team in supporting the two investment streams within the structured finance business, the company said.
The new role is in addition to his responsibilities as co-head of securitization & structured assets and business development, AXA Investment said.
Fritsch, who joined AXA Investment in 2000, has 15 years of experience in the financial services industry. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.